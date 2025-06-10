Kendrick Lamar Dominates at 2025 BET Awards, SZA & Doechii Win Too

If your name wasn't Kendrick Lamar, good luck trying to find a 2025 BET Award with your name on it ... the "GNX" rapper took home virtually every category he was up for -- even beating himself at one point!!!

Kendrick nabbed the Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video and Director of the Year and Best Collaboration, beating out the likes of Drake, GloRilla, Tyler, The Creator, Anderson .Paak ... and he was there in person to accept his honors!!!

Some of the biggest artists skipping the BET Awards has been part of ongoing criticism in past years ... but that problem was solved last night with K. Dot, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Keke Palmer, Leon Thomas, Tyler Perry and others all hitting the Peacock Theater in DTLA, in spite of the raging ICE protests in the city.

Kendrick Lamar accepts his BET Awards, tying with Beyoncé as the most awarded artist in BET Awrds history 🐐

Kendrick's dominance at the BET Awards also intercepts the biggest peak of his career, having come off a big Grammy night and a globally viewed Super Bowl halftime performance.