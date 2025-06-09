Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Doechii Slams Donald Trump for ICE Raids, During BET Awards

Doechii Shames Trump For ICE Raids ... Salutes Blacks, Latinos, Trans, Gaza

Doechii used her spotlight moment at the 2025 BET Awards to stick it to President Donald Trump … blaming him for wreaking havoc right outside the building!!!

The Top Dawg Entertainment-signed rapper was awarded Best Female Hip Hop Artist on Monday evening and launched into political blast on the podium … scolding “Trump’s ruthless attacks” and called out the government for masking the actions under the guise of “law and order.”

As we told you earlier, BET moved forward with the awards in downtown Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater just hours after fiery clashes from protesters and police and Doechii says couldn’t ignore the world around her.

Doechii signed off her acceptance speech standing in solidarity with Black, Latino, trans and the people in Gaza, advocating for a life without fear for all.

It was Doechii’s first BET Awards … one she and Trump will surely remember!!!

