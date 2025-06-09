Doechii Slams Donald Trump for ICE Raids, During BET Awards

Doechii used her spotlight moment at the 2025 BET Awards to stick it to President Donald Trump … blaming him for wreaking havoc right outside the building!!!

The Top Dawg Entertainment-signed rapper was awarded Best Female Hip Hop Artist on Monday evening and launched into political blast on the podium … scolding “Trump’s ruthless attacks” and called out the government for masking the actions under the guise of “law and order.”

Doechii calls out Donald Trump and ICE while accepting her trophy at the #BETAwards in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/fTGyJ9nbAj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2025 @THR

As we told you earlier, BET moved forward with the awards in downtown Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater just hours after fiery clashes from protesters and police and Doechii says couldn’t ignore the world around her.

Doechii signed off her acceptance speech standing in solidarity with Black, Latino, trans and the people in Gaza, advocating for a life without fear for all.