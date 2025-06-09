National Guard in L.A. Authorized to Use Force in Self-Defense, Detain Individuals

OK to Detain Protestors, but Arrests Left to LAPD

The National Guard has descended on Los Angeles under President Trump's orders to respond to violent protests against ICE immigration raids ... and TMZ has learned what troops are currently authorized to do amid the chaos.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ … troops deployed in L.A. are operating under the "standard rule for use of force" -- and that means de-escalation is the primary focus and goal.

We're told troops are authorized to use force ONLY in self-defense ... and deadly force is NOT authorized.

Currently, troops are NOT authorized to make arrests ... but they can detain people if necessary -- and then local law enforcement will make the arrests.

The protests over the Trump Administration’s immigration raids devolved into pure chaos Sunday ... and Trump's Border Czar suggested he would arrest Gavin Newsom -- a move the governor dared him to do.

Downtown L.A. turned into scattered scenes of violence on the third day of protests Sunday in the nation's second-largest city as some demonstrators clashed with police.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has threatened to deploy 500 Marines under the Insurrection Act to stamp out the demonstrations.