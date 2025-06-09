California Governor Newsom Calls Trump 'Stone Cold Liar, Stoking Civil War'

Play video content Fox 11 Los Angeles

California Governor Gavin Newsom unloaded on President Donald Trump Sunday amid violent protests in Los Angeles ... accusing the commander-in-chief of being a bald-faced liar and wanting to start a civil war over his immigration policies.

Newsom sat down for a face-to-face with Fox 11 L.A. host Elex Michaelson in the Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center that's overseeing the police response to chaotic demonstrations in the downtown area.

During the interview with Michaelson, Newsom went for Trump's jugular, calling him a "STONE COLD LIAR" and insisting he "wants a civil war in the streets of America."

Thousands of people protested raids carried out by ICE agents to round up undocumented immigrants for the third day in a row Sunday. And things got pretty ugly between protesters and law enforcement, including the National Guard, as cars were set on fire, property was destroyed and graffiti was sprayed on buildings, among other forms of violence.

Not only that ... but Newsom refuted Trump's claim he warned the governor that he would call in California's own state National Guard if the protests got out of control ... Newsom referred to Trump's comments as "totally and completely untrue."

Newsom didn't stop there ... telling Michaelson that Trump has "taken the illegal and unconstitutional act of federalizing the National Guard, and he's putting lives at risk."

The governor also says Trump is purposely trying to divide the country because it's good politics for the prez, pointing out anarchists committing crimes at the protests are just helping Trump's cause.

"They should be arrested. We condemn this destruction of personal property," Newsom said, adding, "These idiots that are jumping up on cars, that are burning these Waymos, this is a disgrace."

How do we get calm things down, how do we get the streets safe again?

Newsom responds ... "Donald Trump needs to rescind his order."

