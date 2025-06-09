700 Marines Deployed to L.A. After Days of Public Protests Against ICE Raids

After a weekend of violent and fiery protests in L.A. against ICE in the city and the county ... the U.S. Marines are being called in to bolster National Guard troops and local cops in confrontations with crowds.

An eye-popping 700 Marines are set to roll into L.A. over the next 24 hours -- with military officials saying they've been sent to keep the peace, as ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants have provoked a heated -- and sometimes violent -- public response.

But, the tense protests are taking place in anything but a war zone, where the Marines are usually deployed ... the LAPD tells us there have been no reported deaths or homicides over the past 4 days of demonstrations in downtown L.A. and other areas.

The 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines just joined Task Force 51 -- that’s an elite squad already stacked with more than 2,000 National Guard troops guarding the feds, and buildings across L.A.

These troops have been trained in crowd control, de-escalation, and when to use force -- but the plan is to cool things off, not light a match.

The Marines are stepping in as street tensions keep boiling -- with three straight days of chaos, violence, vandalism, torched cars, and nonstop standoffs between protestors and authorities.