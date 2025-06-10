Mariah Carey Wins First BET Award, Revels in Her 'Iconicness'

Play video content BET

Mariah Carey is 'Obsessed' with herself and proud ... celebrating her "iconicness" as she took home her first-ever BET Award Monday night.

Check out her spirited speech ... the pop star is elated to accept her Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 show, sharing an overarching message -- Don't let anyone dull your shine.

She noted ... "It took me a while, but I finally realized life is far too short to live for anyone else's approval, which is something I always did. So I decided to own who I am. My extra-ness, my fabulousness, my and yes, my success and my iconicness."

Mariah encouraged people to be shamelessly themselves as well, adding ... "Love and respect yourself. Be a diva, be a boss, be anything you wanna be. But be iconic while you're doing it."

MC received the special award along with Snoop Dogg, Kirk Franklin and Jamie Foxx -- the latter of whom gave a tear-jerker of a speech about having a second chance at life after suffering a nearly fatal stroke.

The "We Belong Together" hitmaker also graced the stage Monday night for a glitzy and glamorous performance of her new single "Type Dangerous," as well as her 2005 track, "It's Like That."

She shimmered across the stage in a metallic gold minidress dress she paired with blinged-out hoop earrings and layered bracelets.