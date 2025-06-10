Mariah Carey Wins First BET Award, Revels in Her 'Iconicness'
Mariah Carey is 'Obsessed' with herself and proud ... celebrating her "iconicness" as she took home her first-ever BET Award Monday night.
Check out her spirited speech ... the pop star is elated to accept her Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 show, sharing an overarching message -- Don't let anyone dull your shine.
She noted ... "It took me a while, but I finally realized life is far too short to live for anyone else's approval, which is something I always did. So I decided to own who I am. My extra-ness, my fabulousness, my and yes, my success and my iconicness."
Mariah encouraged people to be shamelessly themselves as well, adding ... "Love and respect yourself. Be a diva, be a boss, be anything you wanna be. But be iconic while you're doing it."
MC received the special award along with Snoop Dogg, Kirk Franklin and Jamie Foxx -- the latter of whom gave a tear-jerker of a speech about having a second chance at life after suffering a nearly fatal stroke.
The "We Belong Together" hitmaker also graced the stage Monday night for a glitzy and glamorous performance of her new single "Type Dangerous," as well as her 2005 track, "It's Like That."
She shimmered across the stage in a metallic gold minidress dress she paired with blinged-out hoop earrings and layered bracelets.
She rocked the stage in her true diva form -- showing fans what makes Mariah the icon she is.