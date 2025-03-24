Mariah Carey Sports Iconic '90s Curls at Dinner With Rumored BF Anderson .Paak

Mariah Carey is further fueling romance rumors with Anderson .Paak ... 'cause they were seen out on what looked like a total date night.

The duo hasn’t confirmed they’re a thing yet -- but if there’s one clue that Mariah was totally smitten during their outing at West Hollywood’s The Birds Street Cafe Sunday, it’s that she was rocking her iconic '90s curls -- proving Anderson's got her feeling young and hyped!

Mariah's 16 years older than Anderson, but age is just a number ... the two have obvious chemistry, and he's been acting like a total gentleman, opening the car door for her yesterday as they arrived.

The pair were last spotted together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last week, where Anderson helped Mariah up onstage to accept her Icon Award.

Play video content 3/17/24 Fox

They’ve been working on new music together, but have kept the dating rumors alive since the holidays, with some hand-in-hand outings in Aspen back then.