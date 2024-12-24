Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Breaks New Billboard Record

Not that Mariah Carey needs anymore 'Queen of Christmas' cred, but Billboard is giving it to her anyway -- her mega holiday hit just shattered another record!

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" has been sitting atop the Hot 100 chart for 3 consecutive weeks now, which gives it 17 total weeks at number one since its release in 1994 -- and it now reigns as Mariah's longest-running chart-topper.

On Monday, MC celebrated the achievement by reposting Billboard's Instagram photo featuring the news.

She put a caption of the original post which read, "This is amazing!!!! Will never ever ever ever ever take this for granted. Merry early Christmas!!!!"

Mimi's previous longest-running number one was "One Sweet Day" -- her 1995 hit with Boyz II Men -- and, BTW, 'All I Want' is now poised for a possible run at even more history.

If it stays at number one for 2 more weeks -- which is possible considering the time of year -- it would tie for longest-running number one ever. That record is currently co-held by Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" ... both at 19 weeks.

As much as Mariah's hit will be played on radio and streamed by all of you (ya probably heard it within the last 10 minutes) ... it's certainly plausible she gets the record.

If she doesn't get it, though, there's always next year ... when 'All I Want' will almost certainly top the Hot 100 again.