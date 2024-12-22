Mariah Carey Gets Swarmed By Fans at Gucci Store in Aspen

Play video content BACKGRID

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas ... and that was more apparent than ever on Saturday night in Aspen.

Mariah fans waited patiently as she shopped at the Gucci store, and the moment she walked out the door, she was immediately met with a flood of people waiting to get their picture with her.

Check out the video ... you can hear fans singing her massive hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and telling MC how much they loved her recent Christmas tour.

Needless to say, Mariah looked phenomenal. Her festive outfit shows off a pair of high boots, a gorgeous sweater, beanie and some sunglasses to finish off the look.

It seems Mariah is making it a yearly ritual to shop till she drops at the Gucci store. Last year, we got pics of her walking around the fancy store after the place got completely shut down so she could shop without distraction.

As you know, Mariah makes a trip to visit Aspen during each Christmas holiday season.