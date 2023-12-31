Mariah Carey Shuts Down Gucci Aspen, Single Life Looks Good

Mariah Carey now has a golden receipt to prove she's the Queen of the XMAS holidays ... she shut down Gucci!!!

MC was in Aspen -- solo as you know -- as she rolled past the fancy stores on the main drag in her sprinter van.

Her entourage at the ready, Mariah hopped out and entered the store, but to make her experience more comfortable, the Gucci honchos locked the doors so she could shop without distraction.

Gucci may have had good reason to batten down the hatches ... a gaggle of gawkers peered through the windows to get a look at the singer.

Some customers were already inside the store when Mariah arrived in her long dress, sunglasses earmuffs ... and notably, without her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, who recently broke his silence on the couple's split.

Witnesses tell us Mariah was chill as she casually checked out the items on display with her handlers all around her, including a bodyguard. It's unclear if she bought anything.

What a scene! Mariah knows how to draw a crowd and steal the show ... even in a city that's now packed to the gils with celebs.