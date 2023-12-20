Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mariah Carey, The Queen Of Christmas, Visits White House

MARIAH CAREY QUEEN OF XMAS VISITS THE WHITE HOUSE!!!

12/20/2023 3:48 PM PT
Mariah Carey Hits The Whitehouse During Holiday Season With Her Kiddos
Mariah Carey's reign as the Queen of Xmas is only getting stronger ... as she journeyed to D.C. to spread some festive cheer at the White House.

In a post shared to her IG Wednesday, the singer posed with President Joe Biden ... with her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe in tow.

mariah carey kamala harris joe biden white house

Wearing a glittering minidress and matching cropped jacket for some extra Christmas flare, Mariah was in her element as she also got snap-happy with Kamala Harris & her hubby Doug Emhoff.

mariah carey kamala harris joe biden white house

In the caption, Mariah gushed about all the extensive festive decor she saw during the visit ... which took place last week with her brood.

The twins have been popping up a lot lately in their momma's Christmas-related ventures ... most recently in the music vid for the upgraded version of her classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Mariah Carey’s Festive Photos
For years now, Mariah's been committed to making the run-up to Christmas special -- but with her festive tour wrapping on Dec. 17 ... we're hoping she has the day itself to unwind.

