Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson Give Surprise Performance

Mariah Carey gave an early Christmas gift to the crowd at Madison Square Garden Saturday night ... bringing out Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to perform "Oh Santa!" with her.

Mariah took the New York audience by surprise when she announced she had an "unexpected, yet amazing" treat. First, Mariah called Ariana and Jennifer "Christmas angels" and then asked them to come help her sing the Xmas tune.

As Ariana and Jennifer were ushered on stage, Mariah greeted them with excitement, saying, "You wouldn’t believe it, but here we have JHud with Ari!"

All three singers looked amazing in stylish outfits ... and Mariah confirmed it by giving the other women a once over and expressing her satisfaction in a word, "Gorgeous."

The trio then launched into the holiday song to the delight of the concertgoers, giving a knockout performance. But it was actually more of a reunion given that Mariah recorded a version of "Oh Santa!" with Ariana and Jennifer back in 2020.

