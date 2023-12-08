Mariah Carey Releases Festive New Music Video, Fans Surprised

If it was even possible, Mariah Carey's sprinkling even more festive magic on the holidays -- surprising fans with an upgraded version of her classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" ... naming it the "Festive Lambs Edition!"

In case you've been under a rock ... The "Queen of Christmas" refers to her fans as "Lambs" or "The Lambily," and they were out in full force in the 4-minute-long clip Mariah shared Friday ... featuring unseen footage from her ongoing "Merry Christmas One and All" tour.

The video also features her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, up onstage with her -- and her celeb pal Miley Cyrus, who was snapped at one of her shows over the last few weeks.

Mariah posted the vid on X, and gushed ... "The best thing about being on tour is getting to celebrate the holidays with my lambily!!"

Mariah's tour started back on Nov 15 in Highland, CA ... and her final gig will be at NYC's Madison Square Garden on Dec 17.