Mariah Carey Goes Shopping in Aspen Amid Rumored Split With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey's doing some retail therapy in her favorite place to be this time of year -- but she's doing it alone, just as the buzz builds about some upheaval in her love life.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer is enjoying the holidays over in Aspen -- her annual trip -- and looked fabulous Tuesday in white while shopping by herself.

The solo excursion comes directly on the heels of speculation she's called it quits with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

It's interesting to see the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas without Bryan as the holiday fast approaches, because he also hasn't been around at all during her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour.

Mariah and Bryan have spent Christmas together in Aspen in the past ... so his absence is pretty glaring and only fuels speculation they've split after 7 years.