Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split

Mariah Carey is back on the market ... because she and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer had been dating her backup dancer since 2016, but 7 years into their relationship it's all fallen apart.

Things aren't working out because 40-year-old Bryan wants to have a family ... and that's just not where 54-year-old Mariah is in her life ... according to Page Six.

Mariah has kids with Nick Cannon, but Bryan has never been a father.

Mariah's been followed by rumors recently that she and Bryan were no longer an item ... and she pretty much confirmed as such earlier this week when she went shopping alone in Aspen.

Bryan's been by her side in Aspen on previous Christmas trips to Colorado ... so when he was MIA it was a big sign of trouble in paradise.

Mariah's also been on tour and Bryan's been noticeably absent ... and now we know for sure they are done.

Remember ... Mariah and Bryan started seeing each other way back in 2016 after she called off her engagement to James Packer.

Mariah has known Bryan since 2006 ... he's been a longtime backup dancer for her. They briefly broke up in 2017, before getting back together.

But it sounds like they are done for good this time.