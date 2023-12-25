Mariah Carey Breaks Spotify Streams Record for 'All I Want For Christmas'

All I want for XMAS is to Break Spotify Record ...

Mariah Carey broke the all-time record for most Spotify streams in a single day on Christmas Eve!!!

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" was streamed 23,701,697 times. Mariah shattered the record, which she set on Christmas Eve last year when the song was streamed 21,273,357.

It's nothing new to Mariah. She breaks this record every year. We previously reported that she set a new mark way back in 2020 when the song was streamed just over 17.2 million times on Christmas Eve that year, and then she broke that record the following year.

Mariah's been in a "Queen of Christmas" battle with Brenda Lee this year, and for the first time since Mariah's reign began, Brenda snagged the number 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for one week during the lead-up to XMAS.

She was a good sport about it, sending Brenda some flowers and a congratulatory note.

Mariah recaptured the top spot the following week.

