Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mariah Carey Breaks Spotify Streams Record for 'All I Want For Christmas'

Mariah Carey All I want for XMAS is to Break Spotify Record ... And I Did!!!

12/25/2023 5:50 AM PT
mariah carey
Getty Composite

Mariah Carey broke the all-time record for most Spotify streams in a single day on Christmas Eve!!!

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" was streamed 23,701,697 times. Mariah shattered the record, which she set on Christmas Eve last year when the song was streamed 21,273,357.

mariah carey
Backgrid

It's nothing new to Mariah. She breaks this record every year. We previously reported that she set a new mark way back in 2020 when the song was streamed just over 17.2 million times on Christmas Eve that year, and then she broke that record the following year.

mariah carey all i want for christmas is you
Columbia Records

Mariah's been in a "Queen of Christmas" battle with Brenda Lee this year, and for the first time since Mariah's reign began, Brenda snagged the number 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for one week during the lead-up to XMAS.

mariah carey

She was a good sport about it, sending Brenda some flowers and a congratulatory note.

Mariah recaptured the top spot the following week.

BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE XMAS
YouTube / Acairoe Fourth

Congrats, Mariah ... and Merry XMAS!!!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later