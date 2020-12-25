Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Breaks Spotify Record

Breaking News

Mariah Carey's got the world celebrating Christmas like it's 1994 ... her classic song, "All I Want for Christmas is You," just set a record on Spotify.

Her iconic Xmas track on Christmas Eve set the all-time record for the biggest, single-day stream in Spotify history with 17.223 million streams, according to Chart Data which provides daily music stats from various sources.

Needless to say ... Mariah woke up to the news pretty stoked. She tweeted on Christmas Day and said, "I know people think I'm making "coin" (lil secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I'm sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!"

The track was a smashing success when she dropped it in 1994 as part of her "Merry Christmas" album. While Mariah said artists make very little from streams one thing's for sure ... the track has brought her TONS of coins since its release.

Back in 2017, the song made Mariah a whopping $60 mil. That would be roughly $2.6 million per year. It's unclear if Mariah's hauling in the same amount every year ... but millions worldwide are undoubtedly still hitting play.

After all, it's a classic.