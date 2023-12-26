Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Breaks Silence On 'Mutual' Split

Mariah Carey Ex Bryan Tanaka Speaks Out About Split ... 'Mutual' Breakup

12/26/2023 12:09 PM PT
Mariah Carey's ex, Bryan Tanaka, is breaking his silence on their split ... something he claims was a "mutual" separation.

The singer's backup dancer posted the lengthy statement Tuesday, starting by saying, "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared."

He goes on to say the memories they've shared over 7 years together will always be "etched in my heart" -- expressing love for "Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

Bryan finished by saying, "The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me."

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka -- Happier Times
While Bryan says the split is mutual, it seems this statement is coming just from him and not both of them -- meaning Mariah has yet to speak publicly about the split.

As we reported, Mariah and Bryan started dating back in 2016 ... but reports claimed Bryan was looking to have children with Mariah, but MC wasn't on the same page.

Mariah Carey aspen
Leading up to initial reports, Mariah was spotted on a solo shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado ... seemingly hinting that she's back on the market, since he's usually by her side when they head to the mountain.

Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey
He's also been notably absent from her shows, despite Mariah currently touring ... so it seems this is the reason why.

