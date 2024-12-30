Mariah Carey Continues to Fuel Dating Rumors with Anderson .Paak, Hold Hands in Aspen

Mariah Carey might be vibing to some Silk Sonic tones ... 'cause she was out in Aspen with one half of the band -- and, she and Anderson .Paak certainly kept dating rumors alive.

The Queen of Christmas grabbed dinner with the singer-songwriter and other close pals in the popular celebrity holiday spot in Colorado Sunday ... wearing a svelte black dress and a beautiful piece of jewelry wrapped around her neck.

Play video content BACKGRID

.Paak kept it classy in a long gray coat and fashionable hat ... flashing a winning smile as he exited the restaurant -- while his hand's in hers!

Sources tell TMZ ... the two had dinner together at a Mediterranean restaurant for a couple hours, and at one point Anderson kissed her hand at the table. They were very touchy-feely, with her arm resting on his chest.

Check it out ... the two are clearly holding hands as they left the restaurant -- and AP helps Mariah into her car, a move we're sure some fans are going to take as a romantic gesture.

Worth noting, this isn't the first time Mariah and Anderson have been pictured together ... previously grabbing dinner at Catch Steak and looking flirty while leaving the restaurant.

However, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ ... the two aren't actually an item -- with our sources saying they merely look cute together. We're also told they're collaborating on new music, even hitting the studio in Aspen over the holidays.

Mariah isn't afraid to engage in a little handholding with her guy friends while out on the town, BTW ... remember, just last week we showed you pics of Mariah in Aspen holding someone else's hand -- so, it's not totally out of the ordinary.

Of course, Aspen does get cold ... and, ya never know who you might need to snuggle up with for warmth.