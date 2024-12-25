Mariah Carey Treats NFL Fans To Holiday Classic For Netflix's Christmas Gameday

NFL fans don't need a Hail Mary for Christmas this year ... 'cause Mariah Carey just delivered a festive touchdown of her own with a show-stopping performance ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers clash.

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS A MARIAH CAREY KICKOFF #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/YWXbntRnyn — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2024 @netflix

Now streaming on Netflix, Mariah brought the holiday magic with her iconic pre-taped "All I Want For Christmas Is You" performance atop a festive float, with clips of people at home and in bars vibing to her festive banger while celebrating those NFL victories.

The clip of Mariah in her dazzling red is peak Christmas vibes -- with loads of intertwined NFL highlights and a surprise Kevin Hart cameo!

No shocker that Mariah pulled out the holiday anthem -- her iconic track is the highest-certified single by a female artist ever.

It also snagged the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Holiday 100 chart again this year, because duh, she’s the undisputed Queen of Christmas.

Clearly Mariah’s been sleighin’ this season, fresh off wrapping her biggest Christmas tour yet.

