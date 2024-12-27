Mariah Carey Embraces Throwback Look While Out to Dinner in Aspen

Mariah Carey's going back to her roots -- her hair roots, that is -- changing up her usually silky smooth 'do for a curly look reminiscent of her style back in the day.

The singer-songwriter pulled up to Catch Steak, a high-class restaurant in Aspen ... bundled up in a pristine white coat and matching boots with just a hint of her long legs showing through the garment's opening.

Her curly hair is eye-catching here ... down the left side of her face while the hair on the right is tucked behind her ear.

MC's holding hands with a man in these pics ... unclear what their relationship is -- but, the two seem happy to be out and about on the town together.

As you know ... Mariah's busy Christmas season is coming to an end, and we imagine she'll take her nearly yearlong break as she prepares for next holiday season.

Her big finish came on Christmas Day ... when a prerecorded performance of her song "All I Want For Christmas" was played before each of the Netflix NFL games.

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS A MARIAH CAREY KICKOFF #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/YWXbntRnyn — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2024 @netflix

She also set a personal best this Christmas season ... sitting atop the Hot 100 chart for 3 consecutive weeks now, which gives it 17 total weeks at number one since its release in 1994 -- the most for one Mariah Carey song.