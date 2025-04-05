Mariah Carey Embarrasses The Hell Out of Her Son With Cameo on Twitch

Play video content

Mariah Carey made an unexpected appearance on her son’s Twitch live stream ... and the poor kid was mortified in the hilarious moment!

The 13-year-old Moroccan, AKA "Rocky," was chopping it up with his fans on Twitch ... when his sister Monroe showed up in the background -- followed by his superstar mom.

Needless to say, everyone on his stream went nuts when they saw Mariah ... with several asking "Ms. Carey" to stick around and hang.

A totally embarrassed Rocky was having none of it ... and told the ladies they needed to get the hell out of there!

For those unaware, Rocky and Monroe are the twins Mariah shares with Nick Cannon -- part of Nick's LARGE family tree.

Odds are Rocky will lock the door next time before he is ready to game on!