'The Game Plan' Actress Madison Pettis Manifesting Mariah Carey Biopic Role

Madison Pettis -- the child star from "The Game Plan" -- is all grown up and shooting her shot for a biopic role that could be a total game-changer ... AKA Mariah Carey's life story!

TMZ caught up with Madison, and TBH, even before she said a word, the resemblance was doing all the talking -- she's even leaned into it before, rocking a Mariah-inspired Halloween look -- but now, she’s manifesting the real deal.

Madison says she’s all in for the biopic, which is rumored to be in the works ... though nothing's confirmed yet. But just don’t ask her to sing!

Catch the clip -- Madison makes it loud and clear that Mariah is one of a kind, and it’d be straight-up criminal for anyone else to be singing in the biopic.

She’s hyped just talking about it -- and it turns out, she’s got another total dream TV role too. Check out the clip to see what it is!