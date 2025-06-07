Celebrities Celebrating Pride: Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Yolanda Hadid

When Pride hits, Hollywood doesn’t just show support -- it detonates in glitter. From rainbow chaos to star-studded selfies, the A-list turns the streets into one big fabulous runway ... and honey, they don't hold back.

You've got Cara Delevingne, Sophia Bush, JoJo Siwa, and 'Mean Girls' king Jonathan Bennett living their loudest, proudest lives -- while icons like Mariah Carey, Yolanda Hadid, and Paris Hilton roll up in full ally mode, rainbow flag blowing in the wind behind them.