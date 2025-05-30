FBI Tells Agents Not to Celebrate Pride Month on Agency Time

The FBI's telling its employees to leave their Pride at the door ... instructing agents and others in the agency not to celebrate or otherwise promote Pride events at work, according to a new report.

A rep for the Federal Bureau of Investigations sent an email, obtained by Fox News Digital (FND), to all employees to clarify the agency's position on the LGBTQ+ community's biggest month -- after the transition from the Biden to the Trump administrations.

FND says FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson wrote, "I want to take the opportunity to make FBI leadership’s expectations clear: There should be no official FBI actions, events, or messaging regarding Pride Month." June is officially recognized in the U.S. as LGBTQ Pride Month.

President Trump nominated Kash Patel as his director of the FBI, but Thursday's email came from Williamson, who reportedly wrote that employees can do whatever they want in a personal capacity on their own time ... but, they shouldn't be using Bureau resources to promote their events.

Reading between the lines ... the FBI's fine with people of all walks of life -- as long as they keep it FAR away from the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

Williamson says the public needs to see the department staying focused on their "core mission" ... which is clearly investigating federal crimes instead of attending Pride events.

Obviously, the Trump administration's more conservative views are filtering down into all of the departments ... a stark departure from the Biden admin -- which held a Pride event on the White House lawn back in 2023.

Today, the #FBI raised the #pride flag at our headquarters in support of our #LGBTQ colleagues. We thank them for their contributions to the FBI and the country. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/g3ggL6GqSd — FBI (@FBI) June 25, 2021 @FBI

Back in 2021, the FBI actually raised a Pride flag and posted about it on social media ... so, it's certainly a new age for the G-Men.