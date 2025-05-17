Drake Shares Petition Urging Governor Gavin Newsom to Pardon Tory Lanez

Drake's hoping to garner some support for his pal Tory Lanez's release ... sharing a petition calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him.

The rapper took to Instagram Friday night to share a change.org link with the caption "@torylanez come home soon" ... and, the link led to a petition calling on the governor to "Correct a Deep Injustice" and pardon Tory.

According to the petition, Tory's conviction wasn't supported by enough physical evidence ... and, they feel the justice system straight up railroaded the guy and landed him a 10-year sentence.

Petitioners are also urging Newsom to "remove politically motivated sentencing enhancements" ... so, it seems advocates are using Lanez in an effort to make systemic changes. More than 250K people have signed the petition at the time of writing.

It's worth noting ... Tory was convicted in state court -- so, Newsom does in fact have the ability to pardon him though it seems unlikely he'll do so.

Lanez was sentenced in 2023 after prosecutors successfully argued that he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020.

His case has received renewed interest in recent days after he was stabbed 14 times in prison, with prison officials claiming a fellow inmate attacked him.

Play video content 5/14/25 TMZ.com

Sources with direct knowledge told us ... Tory received treatment at a Bakersfield medical facility earlier in the week but has since been returned to the prison hospital.