Tory Lanez Stabbed 14 Times, Lungs Collapsed In Prison Attack

Tory Lanez was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after an angry inmate savagely attacked him with a prison shank, stabbing him over a dozen times all over his body ... with the rapper suffering collapsed lungs.

Tory's team says he was stabbed 14 times ... including 7 times in his back, 4 times in his torso, twice the back of the head and once in the left side of his face.

Both of his lungs collapsed and Tory was placed on a breathing apparatus ... though he is now breathing on his own, according to his camp.

Torey's reps say he is in pain but is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God for surviving ... and he's thanking everyone out there who is supporting him.

Tory’s attorney Jose Baez tells TMZ … Tory is upbeat. He’s in good spirits. He is recovering. He is a strong young man. He’s expected to make a recovery.

As we reported ... Tory was attacked at about 7:20 AM, according to a state corrections official, by another inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. Tory was rushed by ambulance to an off-site hospital, then airlifted to Kern Medical Hospital due to the seriousness of his condition.

Tory Lanez -- legal name Daystar Peterson -- is serving time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion's feet in 2020 after a party at Kylie Jenner's house in the Hollywood Hills.

