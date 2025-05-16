Tory Lanez Feeling Much Better After Prison Stabbing

Tory Lanez is on the mend and feeling much better after getting stabbed 14 times in a California state prison, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the rapper was transferred back to the prison hospital within the last few days after getting treatment at a medical facility in the Bakersfield, CA area.

We're told Tory's condition has "stabilized," and he's now breathing on his own and able to talk. Prison officials say Tory is currently in fair condition.

This is terrific news for Tory, who was in critical condition after Monday's attack ... allegedly at the hands of fellow inmate, Santino Casio, at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Prison officials say Casio stabbed Tory all over his body -- 7 times in the back, 4 times in the torso and 3 times in the head and face. Tory's camp said he was placed on a breathing apparatus after his lungs collapsed.

Earlier in the week, Tory’s attorney Jose Baez told TMZ … "Tory is upbeat. He’s in good spirits. He is recovering. He is a strong young man. He’s expected to make a recovery."

As you know, Tory was convicted at a jury trial in December 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, and got a 10-year sentence.

As for Casio, he was previously sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murder, attempted murder, personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.