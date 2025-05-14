Tory Lanez Team Says Prison Stabbing Happened After Presenting Megan The Stallion New Evidence

Play video content TMZ.com

As he recovers from the brutal prison stabbing, Tory Lanez's reps held a press conference to claim Megan Thee Stallion's ex-BFF Kelsey Harris is the one who should be locked up for the 2020 shooting!!!

Several constituents for Unite The People addressed the media on Wednesday in Downtown L.A., and the org's lead legal consultant, Walter Roberts, claims a bodyguard by the name of Bradley James overheard Kelsey admitting to actually firing the gun that shot Megan.

James allegedly heard Kelsey say she fired the gun 3 times, in which Tory grabbed her arm and knocked it down, causing the weapon to fire 2 times more.

A neutral witness, Sean Kelly, testified during the trial that he saw "two women fighting” before being broken up, which aligns with Tory's newly submitted evidence.

Play video content JULY 2020 TMZ.com

Gianni Caldwell, a contributor for the New York Post, blamed former L.A. County D.A. George Gascon for railroading Tory during trial and improperly using gun enhancement charges to paint Tory as a menace.

He says when the Post reached out to Gascon, Kelsey and Megan for comment on the bodyguard's claims, only Megan's team responded, requesting additional information.

Days later, Tory was stabbed in prison by a fellow inmate, and they're not calling the attack a coincidence -- they're screaming conspiracy.

Play video content TMZ.com

Political strategist Diana London echoed the Megan conspiracy claims while comparing Tory's plight to that of the Menendez brothers ... who could be on the verge of being released, despite admitting to killing their parents.

She noted how no forensic evidence was found on the gun that shot Meg and says it was determined there was a 0.001% chance Tory's DNA was on the gun.

Play video content TMZ Studios