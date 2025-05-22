Kathy Griffin Says She Fears for LGBTQ+ Community's Safety Ahead of Pride

Play video content TMZ.com

Kathy Griffin's telling members of the LGBTQ+ community to stay vigilant -- because she says she's worried about their safety as Pride Month 2025 rapidly approaches.

We caught up with the comedian outside the WeHo Bistro -- a popular restaurant in West Hollywood -- on Wednesday ... and, she told the assembled crowd that, as an ally of the community, she worries for their safety.

Griffin says gay people and allies of the community need to pay attention politically ... and march in the streets daily, not just for Pride Month, which is June.

Kathy explains she fears that in today's political climate, it's not safe for LGBTQ+ people to walk down the street. She adds she can't overstate how dire she thinks the current situation in the country is.

Play video content TMZ.com

Griffin finishes off her comments by adding the Trump administration "will stop at nothing to try to take down the LGBT-plus community" before jumping in her car.

As you know ... the President Donald Trump and his team have rolled back protections for trans individuals -- changing federal documentation of trans individuals to match their biological gender, and threatening to withhold funding from states where trans athletes are allowed to compete with cisgender athletes in schools.

Play video content 1/20/25

Of course, Griffin's never been a fan of President Trump ... notably posing with the bloody head of a dummy made to look like Trump during the beginning of his first term in office in 2017.