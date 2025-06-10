Kai Cenat's Rap Authority Flatlined After Not Knowing Wale at BET Awards

Kai Cenat made Wale go viral for all the wrong reasons at the 2025 BET Awards ... after the top Twitch streamer thought the rapper was simply a fan shaking his hand!!! 🤣

Play video content Kai Cenat/Twitch

Ahead of the show, Kai was filmed making his way through a parking garage when he encountered Wale and dapped him up, addressing him as "broski" and asking about the Nintendo Switch game in his hand.

Kai's fans in the chat immediately began to flag the impromptu celebrity linkup, but Kai didn't see it that way ... he pronounced his name "Wally" and asked his videographer, "What he do?!?" 🥴

He dug the hole of embarrassment deeper later in the evening when Wale confronted Kai while he was talking to Snoop Dogg inside the Peacock, alerting Kai to the fact he made Wale look "crazy" to fans online for the snub ... which pretty much happened again when Kai casually went back to talking to Snoop!!!

It's fair to say Wale isn't the same star he was when he was signed to Rick Ross or going Diamond with Waka Flocka Flame ... but fans and Wale haters alike weren't giving Kai a pass for his lack of hip hop awareness.