Kai Cenat Working With Police To Combat Swatting Attempts During 'Mafiathon 2'

Kai Cenat's latest subathon got off to a bumpy start due to a swatting attempt, but the streaming superstar should be in the clear now ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's working with local law enforcement to prevent any future issues.

The 22-year-old internet personality kicked off his "Mafiathon 2" at the start of November ... with the intent to stay live on Twitch for the entire month.

Streaming for 30 days straight 24/7 starting November 1st🖤Hope You Enjoy pic.twitter.com/5pSdSLLCxD — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) October 29, 2024 @KaiCenat

The event is a massive deal ... and has had cameos from names like Lil Uzi Vert and Miranda Cosgrove so far. In fact, Kim Kardashian even starred in a commercial promoting it all.

Cenat hit a snag on the very first day ... with cops receiving a call for a trespasser at the residence. Once they arrived, responding officers kept the peace and asked two people to leave the home.

The next day, though, cops got yet another call -- this one being far more serious.

As KC documented on his stream, officers rushed to the scene after someone reported a shooting at the home ... which was ultimately deemed a swatting call.

Unfortunately for Cenat, it didn't stop there ... 'cause on Sunday, cops got two more calls of alleged issues at the home.

With that being said, police now have Cenat's address on their radar ... and if anyone else tries to phone them with any other claims, they have a line they can ring at his crib to make sure it really is fake.

We're told the swatting attempt is currently under investigation ... and while no arrests have been made just yet, the case is ongoing.