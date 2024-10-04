Chris Pine Surprised When Cops Descend on Home After Bogus 911 Call

Chris Pine is the latest celeb to have cops descend on his home ... for no legit reason.

Someone called 911 and claimed a person sexually assaulted him at an address that matched Pine's home. When LAPD cops arrived, Chris answered the door ... clearly surprised to see the officers.

Officers spoke with Chris and quickly determined the 911 call was bogus and no crime had occurred.

Chris knows the drill ... this is the fourth time he's been "swatted."

Cops then called the man who made the 911 call, but he was uncooperative and hung up. Cops determined the man does not live in California, and they are now investigating him for the crime of filing a false police report.