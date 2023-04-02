Chris Pine's ' Dungeons & Dragons' Slays 'John Wick 4' at Box Office

Chris Pine has the right stuff for movie magic -- his latest flick, 'Dungeons & Dragons,' just swiped the top spot at the box office ... stealing the spotlight from Keanu Reeves.

The actor and his rag-tag team of costars -- Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, etc. -- cleaned up this weekend in theaters ... where 'Honor Among Thieves' came in first ahead of 'John Wick 4' by quite a bit, a whopping $38.5 mil compared to $28.2 mil.

That's pretty surprising considering the huge momentum KR's action-packed blockbuster had behind it last weekend -- not to mention the rave reviews. Chris, however, had just as much good word of mouth about his fantasy adventure film ... which everyone seems to be loving.

We've seen it ourselves ... and yeah, it's pretty freaking awesome. You don't even have to be a real D&D nerd to enjoy it either -- which is sorta the genius of it ... mass appeal for all.

If you're unfamiliar with what it's about ... 'D&D' follows a rescue-the-kid plot -- with Hugh Grant playing a hilariously snobbish bad guy. Rege is great too ... and the humor throughout is top-notch. CP honestly might be on Ryan Reynolds' level with comedic timing and delivery.

There's also a wildly unexpected cameo that pops up about midway through ... from yet another handsome leading man in Hollywood, for whom no role is too small. Literally.

Chris is on a roll with his projects lately ... dude doesn't seem to be in anything objectively bad, and 'Dungeons & Dragons' is no exception.