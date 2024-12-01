Kai Cenat Breaks Down in Tears During 'Mafiathon 2' Finale

Play video content

Kai Cenat got all in his feelings to his family, fans and team while delivering a tear-filled speech on the finale of his month-long "Mafiathon 2" live stream.

The streaming superstar who has been live streaming for the last 30 days broke down in tears on Saturday while surrounded by his friends and team. He was visibly emotional as he addressed his audience.

He began, "I know my road in life. The fact that God put me in a position to change lives in a small amount of time is all that I love."

He reflected on the challenges he's faced during the marathon stream saying, "There were times I was stressed. I couldn’t do the things I wanted to do, like go out to the club. But it’s all a sacrifice."

He stressed the importance of keeping God first, saying, "If you want to get to some next-level s*** in life, you have to keep the Lord first."

The stream wasn’t just about Kai though it was also for his family, friends, and the community he’s built. He encouraged his audience to chase their dreams, saying, "I believe in all my friends. My family motivates me."