Chris Brown Admits to Being in Multiple Relationships With Multiple Women

Just Keep It 💯 With Everyone!!!

Chris Brown says he's currently living a very polyamorist lifestyle and has no issues -- because honesty is the best policy!!!

Breezy was put in the hot seat on Kai Cenat's stream last night when he was asked about his relationship status in front of the millions watching ... or so they thought.

The R&B legend told Kai he's currently in several relationships, with a smirk, but didn't specify the number of GFs on his roster. He keeps it 💯 and the women are with it ... just love Breezy with your mind and not your heart!!!

Chris did reveal his most expensive purchase for a lady friend was a $400K ring in the past ... a moment The Breakfast Club's Jess Hilarious (jokingly?!) claimed as her own!!!

