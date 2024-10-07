Chris Brown's Producer Roccstar Defends Him Against Upcoming 'Violence' Doc

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Brown will be tried in the court of public opinion when ID airs its 'History of Violence' documentary about him on October 27 ... a criminal assault on the truth, claims his longtime producer Roccstar!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Roccstar outside the Living Legends Foundation Awards, and he flat-out thinks Investigation Discovery is making a victim out of Chris Brown with its exposé of alleged behavior.

Roccstar says he's laced 5 Chris Brown albums featuring some of his biggest hits over the course of his career and describes him as the sweetest guy as can be ... no clue where those allegations are coming from!!!

Chris is gearing up for the international leg of his "11:11" tour -- and Roccstar tells us it's no surprise rumors are beginning to fly all of a sudden ... mo money, mo problems!!!

The "Chris Brown: A History of Violence" trailer hedges around domestic violence statistics in America and appears to interview alleged victims at the hands of Breezy, but Roccstar says it's all cap and tactics to bring down the most talented guy in the game!!!