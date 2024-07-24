Chris Brown Sued by Security Guard, Allegedly Hurt While Breaking Up Brawl

Chris Brown and Yella Beezy just got hit with another lawsuit -- this time from a security guard who claims he was horribly injured while breaking up the brawl that led to the first suit!

In the docs, filed Wednesday and obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Frederick R. Overpeck says he was working as a security guard at Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth on July 20, and, more specifically, was instructed to work the backstage meet-and-greet where the alleged fight took place.

We broke the story earlier this week ... 4 guys who say they were invited to Chris' VIP experience after the show let out a claim things got violent when the singer's camp recognized them as former ops.

Overpeck's suit backs up those 4 plaintiffs' version of events, alleging Chris ordered his crew, -- including Dallas-bred rap star Yella Beezy -- to "f*** them up" ... and goes so far as to describe the scene as a "prison yard beat down!!!"

He claims he witnessed a 300-lb henchman squash one of the guys like a bug and says when he tried to step in, he was met with punches and kicks from Team Breezy.

Overpeck says he's a 58-year-old father with 2 jobs, who didn't even know who Chris was ... but claims the singer's goons left him with cracked vertebrae in his neck, and a severely injured hip.