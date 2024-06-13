Chris Brown Loses Cool After Suspension Wire Glitch at Concert

Chris Brown's Tuesday night show in New Jersey experienced some technical difficulties, causing the R&B singer to get stuck while suspended in the air, which triggered him.

CB hit the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark and, while performing "Under The Influence," he was hanging by suspension wires that seemed to malfunction above a group of oblivious dancers.

Check out the vid ... Chris was dangling but still singing, You can tell something's wrong because he turns to someone offscreen and signals with hand gestures he needs help.

Several crew members brought out a ladder, so CB stepped onto it while unhooking himself and then jumping down to the stage.

Judging from the look on his face, CB was pretty irate and even gave one of his tour workers a piece of his mind as he pointed an angry finger at the guy.

Then Chris got back down to business and carried on with the show. As far we know, there were no other glitches.

