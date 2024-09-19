Chris Brown, Lil Durk Sued Over 'Till The Wheels Fall Off' Collab

Chris Brown and Lil Durk ripped off another artist's song for their collab "Till The Wheels Fall Off" ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

Breezy and Durk are being sued by music producer Micah Foster, who claims CB straight up jacked his track after Micah played it for Chris on a mixtape.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Foster claims Chris and Durk's "Till The Wheels Fall Off" copies the chorus, hook and arrangement for his similarly-titled song "Wheels Fall Off."

Foster claims he released his song in 2019 ... three years before Chris and Durk got together with Capella Grey to record and release "Till The Wheels Fall Off."

What's more, Foster says he's worked with Chris a ton over the years and played him the song while CB was working on his album "Breezy" ... and claims Chris then ripped off the track for a song on his album.

Foster says he's owed royalties and hasn't seen a dime ... so he's taking Breezy, Durk and Capella to court to try and get a slice of the pie.