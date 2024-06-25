Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chris Brown's Bulge Goes Viral After Fans Spot Huge Imprint at Concert

Chris Brown Bulge Goes Viral ... Imprints Seen in Concert

Chris Brown is bringing a lot to the table when it comes to his manhood -- at least that's what the internet thinks after seeing these clips of him onstage ... understandable, TBH.

CB has been on tour of late ... and during one of his recent concerts in Toronto, he was suspended in the air while singing -- with a harness hooked up around his waist/legs ... which pulled on his pants, creating an imprint near his crotch. And yes, everyone noticed.

Take a look ... Chris is up there being twirled around, but all anyone was able to focus on from down below was what was going on in his pelvic region -- namely, a massive bulge.

Another clip is going around -- which appeared to be from the same show -- and there too we see a glimpse of a mini mountain forming underneath Chris' pants. A dancer ended up twerking on top of his lap as another rubbed his neck, and CB's body seemed to respond.

In each instance ... social media is saying they're impressed by what they're seeing here.

Of course, Chris isn't all that bashful about these sorts of things -- in fact, he completely leans into it ... just take a look at his butt-grab meet and greets for proof. Dude charges girls $1,000 for him to pose in a handsy way around their ass ... and the line's been long!

Anyway, we'll see if the bulge footage causes last-minute ticket sales for his Boston show Wednesday. Like the saying goes ... there's no such thing as bad press!!!

Chris hasn't said anything about this himself just yet ... but the visual sorta speaks for itself!

