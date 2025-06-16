Deitrick Haddon Not a Fan of GloRilla's BET Gospel Award Win
GloRilla's "Rain On Me" track is the best gospel song of the year, according to the BET Awards ... darn near blasphemy if you ask Christian music vet, Deitrick Haddon.
The gospel singer tells TMZ Hip Hop Glo is a go for his household ... let the Bible verse Psalm 150:6 be his guide.
But he's adamant he had to draw the line -- even if the commentary came off as hating when it comes to receiving a "Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award."
Glorilla beat out contemporary gospel artists such as Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, and Pastor Mike Jr. ... and Haddon criticized the BET Awards for pandering to the more popular rap culture.
He also has a gripe with them for always putting Kirk Franklin on the forefront of their broadcasts -- he's also featured on Glo's song, giving him 8 wins in the category.
Haddon says it's hard enough for gospel artists as is, without their category being pilfered and palmed off into participation trophies ... but says there's no beef with Glo, because she didn't make the final decision.