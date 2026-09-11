Diddy and Cassie: Ex Male Escort Says New Photo Evidence In Lawsuit Shows Freak-Off Prep

The former male escort suing Diddy and Cassie over alleged trauma from their freak-offs says he's got photos that will help prove his case ... claiming the images show him being flown out and put up in hotels for marathon sex sessions.

TMZ obtained new legal docs filed by Clayton Howard, the former sex worker turned law student who testified in the Diddy criminal trial, as he tries to save his lawsuit against the former couple.

Clayton submitted an amended lawsuit with photos attached. He says the first photo was taken on December 16, 2016, and shows the view from a seat on a plane. During the trial, prosecutors revealed how Diddy would hire male escorts and fly them across the country to have sex with Cassie while he watched and gave instructions, so this seems to be what Clayton's getting at.

The next photo appears to show the inside of a luxury hotel room in Miami Beach dated December 18, 2016.

There are some belongings on the bed ... but no baby oil, lube, or sex toys.

The last image is apparently of a hotel hallway in Miami.

Clayton says he is bringing the suit over a "course of systemic sexual exploitation and trafficking" between 2009 and 2019, claiming he was hired to have sex with Cassie in hotel rooms with Diddy present. His lawsuit is seeking tens of millions in damages.

Cassie and Diddy denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In her motion, Cassie pointed to a text Clayton sent her after she came forward with her claims about Diddy. She said he was supportive until he learned Diddy settled her lawsuit ... and then he changed his tune and came after her.

As TMZ first reported, the judge presiding over the case dismissed all claims against Cassie but allowed Clayton to amend his complaint to try to save it. Cassie fired back, claiming Clayton's lawsuit should be tossed and arguing he has had more than enough time to bring valid claims.