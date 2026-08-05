Diddy Paid His Lawyers $8 Million To Defend Him In Criminal Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs is lucky he's a wealthy music mogul ... 'cause TMZ has learned he coughed up somewhere between 7 to $8 million to his high-powered lawyers over the course of his nearly two year federal criminal case

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Diddy has paid the massive legal tab to his team of trial and appellate attorneys -- namely Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Brian Steel, Nicole Westmoreland and others -- dating back to his arrest in NYC in September 2024.

For most people, that would be a staggering amount of money to shell out ... but Diddy isn't most people, and he reportedly has hundreds of millions in the bank.

As you know, Diddy was charged in a federal indictment with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following his 8-week trial in 2025, a jury acquitted Diddy on the racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but convicted him on 2 counts of the Mann Act -- transporting male escorts across state lines for the purposes of sex.

Diddy would watch and often film the escorts and his then-girlfriends, notably Cassie Ventura, engage in marathon sex sessions known as "freak offs" inside hotel rooms.

In October 2025, the judge sentenced Diddy to 50 months at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he's currently incarcerated.

While not a complete exoneration, it was a huge win for Diddy ... he was facing a potential life sentence if convicted on the sex trafficking and RICO charges.

Last month, Diddy was tossed in solitary confinement after he got into a fight with another inmate at the prison.

Multiple sources told us Diddy took matters into his own hands after the situation got heated when the other inmate dissed the Bad Boy Records CEO. We're told the two inmates got into a scuffle and started pushing each other and throwing jabs.