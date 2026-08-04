Diddy's Prison Release Date Pushed Back After Fight Behind Bars

Diddy's prison release date was just pushed back after the brawl he got in behind bars.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons ... Diddy now won't get out until February 20, 2028. This comes just days after his release date had been moved up from February to January.

The scandalized music mogul's release date had been jumping around a bunch lately -- it was originally slated for summer before jumping up to April, then February, then January ... and now back to February.

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

It's not clear why the date had been moving up so much.

The January release was even set after Diddy was thrown into solitary confinement for his prison fight -- but now they're walking back the January release, and it's unclear what their reasoning is.