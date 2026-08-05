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Mexican Influencer Shot to Death By Motorcycle Gunman On Live Stream

Mexican Influencer Killed On Live Stream By Motorcycle Gunman

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SHOT ON STREAM
Video: Motorcycle Gunman Kills Mexican Influencer During Livestream

A popular Mexican influencer was killed while livestreaming by a gunman who drove up on a motorcycle.

The shocking incident went down Tuesday in the Mexican city of Culiacan and was captured by Cesar Gastelum on his live stream before he was shot to death.

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The video, posted to Instagram, shows Gastelum hanging out with friends on the street as two men on a motorcycle ride up to them.

One of the men then pulls a gun and shoots a single bullet at Gastelum's head before immediately fleeing on the motorcycle.

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CNN reports that Mexican authorities confirmed Gastelum's death and were investigating the murder.

The latest violence comes amid clashes between rival organized crime groups vying for control in Culiacan, the capital ​of Sinaloa.

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Gastelum's murder is eerily similar to the deadly shooting of Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez in May 2025, while she was also livestreaming.

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