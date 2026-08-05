'A Toxic Love Story' Leslie Breaks Silence, Says Filmmakers Pulled Bait and Switch

Ian Diaz's best friend Leslie is disgusted by the outcome of "A Toxic Love Story" ... accusing the folks behind the Netflix documentary of pulling a fast one by making her look like a lovesick dope.

Here's the deal ... Leslie became a lightning rod for trolls who say she's blind to Ian's crimes because she's madly in love -- even though he's in the slammer for a cyberstalking plot involving his former wife Angela Connell Diaz and ex-girlfriend Michelle Hadley.

Now, Leslie's slamming filmmakers for making her come off that way ... insisting she never should've trusted them.

Leslie tells TMZ ... "I expected them to do the research on all they heard from all those filmed for this doc. They were given so much information -- and then decided to abort the truth and ignore all the actual evidence."

Adding insult to injury -- Leslie claims the doc crew did her dirty by only using a short snippet of a two-day interview ... just to have a cop from the investigation that targeted Ian dismiss her meager contribution as coming from a lovesick fool.

She also says the narrative that Ian refused to participate in the doc needs some serious nuance. She says he was down -- but filmmakers allegedly wanted to interview him over a series of phone calls. Ian wasn't willing to burn through his allotted prison phone time because he's got a wife and kid, so it was scrapped.

As for the haters and trolls ... Leslie couldn't care less about the keyboard warriors -- she still completely supports Ian, telling us ... "If this documentary would've given a robust report of the actual evidence involved in his conviction, more people would be speaking about the inconsistencies and the flat-out agenda to put him behind bars."

As we reported ... Leslie was among those who wrote emotional letters to the judge, asking for leniency when Ian was ultimately sentenced to a decade behind bars.