'A Toxic Love Story' Michelle Hadley's Mom Slams Ian Diaz, Read Her Letter To Court

Ian Diaz from "A Toxic Love Story" was slammed by his ex-wife Michelle Hadley's mom … in a letter she wrote to the judge before he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the letter written by Michelle’s mom begging the judge to throw the book at Ian for what he did to her daughter.

She wrote, "I was that mom who walked my daughters right to the door of their elementary school classes and who checked online for sexual predators in our neighborhood. How ironic that the very thing I couldn't protect my daughter from was corrupt law enforcement."

Michelle's mom said Ian went after her daughter's future and wanted her charged with felonies and to register as a sex offender.

As TMZ previously reported, the Netflix documentary focuses on Ian and his ex Angela's plot to take down Michelle. The then-couple posted ads on Craigslist pretending to be Michelle looking for partners to help her with her "rape fantasy." They also falsely made it appear that Michelle was harassing Angela.

Michelle's mom added, "While Michelle is the victim, our family has experienced collateral damage, financially and emotionally. Not only was it extremely traumatic watching our innocent daughter being put in handcuffs, but then to see her in jail."

Michelle's mom detailed her first visit with her daughter when she was locked up ... saying "It was bad enough to see Michelle come up in jail clothes, but to see her locked up in a cage during our visit was more than I could bear. We visited her every day that they had visitation, and we spoke to her by phone every day."