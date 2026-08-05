Tom Segura's Ex Christina P. Fights Back Tears Opening Up About Divorce

Play video content Video: Christina P. Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Her Divorce from Tom Segura Your Mom's House

Christina Pazsitzky is opening up about her divorce from Tom Segura for the first time on their podcast ... getting emotional as she revealed they spent years trying to save their marriage.

Christina formally addressed the split on "Your Mom's House" podcast ... fighting back tears as she told listeners she and Tom are divorcing after 20 years together.

She says the two tried to work things out for "several, several years" for the sake of their children and family ... but ultimately couldn't make the marriage work.

Despite the split, Christina says there's no bad blood between them -- stressing their children remain the priority and calling the divorce amicable.

As she put it ... "We're cool, dude."

Christina also looked back on everything she and Tom built together while crying, saying it ranged from starting out as two broke comics living in Silver Lake to launching YMH, building their comedy careers, and raising a family.

She had a message for longtime listeners, too ... telling fans she's still there for them and they'll get through this "bulls**t" just like everything else they've weathered together.

TMZ broke the news last month ... Tom and Christina separated after 18 years of marriage. Sources told us at the time the breakup was completely amicable.

Christina addressed the news days later on Instagram, calling it a "really difficult time" for the family and explaining that YMH episodes were prerecorded -- which was why listeners hadn't yet heard about the split on the podcast.