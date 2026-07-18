Tom Segura's Wife Christina P. Addresses 'Really Difficult Time' Amid Separation

Tom Segura's estranged wife, Christina Pazsitzky, is speaking out about their separation for the first time ... telling her fans how "difficult" this whole situation has been.

Christina P. posted on her Instagram Story Saturday morning, directing her message to the "Mommies" -- a name given to fans that listen to her and Tom's podcast, 'Your Mom's House,' and their variety of shows on their YMH Network.

She writes, "Thank you for all the kind messages. This is a really difficult time for our family." Christina also addressed why there hasn't been some sort of message on the pod about the breakup since TMZ broke the news of their separation earlier this week.

The comedian says, "Episodes of YMH are pre-recorded in advance - hence no mention of recent events." She finishes her statement with a heartfelt message to the fans ... "Just know your mommy loves you and will see you very soon."

As we reported, sources familiar with the situation told TMZ the split happened within the last couple of months, and was completely amicable. We were told, in part ... "They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children."

The pair of comedians tied the knot way back in 2008 and have had 2 sons together -- Ellis, Born in 2016, and Julian, who was born 2 years later.